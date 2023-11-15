Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Allegation Will Smith Had Sex With Duane Martin

Play video content TMZ.com

Jada Pinkett Smith has 2 simple words for the man claiming Will Smith had sex with Duane Martin ... pointing to a potential legal battle.

We got Jada leaving iHeartRadio Wednesday morning in NYC, and asked about her thoughts surrounding the allegation Will was caught having sex with another man -- her response? "We Suin'!"

Of course, it's hard to tell if Jada's making a joke, or if her family's really considering legal action here ... but a source close to the situation told us Will is actually weighing his legal options, so there could be some truth to Jada's response.

Will Smith will WISH this interview NEVER happened! This is one of the closest people to Will aside from Jada to sit down and tell all about him. From meeting Jada, Tupac, Will’s sexuality and manhood size, he KNOWS and TELLS it ALL‼️@bopulent



You can watch this FULL interview… pic.twitter.com/uSjwqB2j8V — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) November 14, 2023 @unwinewithtasha

As we reported, Brother Bilaal -- a man claiming to be Will's former assistant/friend -- says he walked in on Will bent over a couch in Duane's dressing room in the past, having anal sex ... adding, "Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”