Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Allegation Will Smith Had Sex With Duane Martin

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Will Smith, Duane Martin Sex Claims ... 'We Suin'!!!'

11/15/2023 8:30 AM PT
LAWSUIT INCOMING
Jada Pinkett Smith has 2 simple words for the man claiming Will Smith had sex with Duane Martin ... pointing to a potential legal battle.

We got Jada leaving iHeartRadio Wednesday morning in NYC, and asked about her thoughts surrounding the allegation Will was caught having sex with another man -- her response? "We Suin'!"

Duane Martin, Jada Pinkett-Smith
Of course, it's hard to tell if Jada's making a joke, or if her family's really considering legal action here ... but a source close to the situation told us Will is actually weighing his legal options, so there could be some truth to Jada's response.

As we reported, Brother Bilaal -- a man claiming to be Will's former assistant/friend -- says he walked in on Will bent over a couch in Duane's dressing room in the past, having anal sex ... adding, "Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

Will Smith Duane Martin

A rep for Will told us the whole thing was BS ... saying, "This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false."

