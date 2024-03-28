Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
MLB Teams Unveil New Dishes For Opening Day, Crab Pizza & Footlong Hot Dogs

Baltimore Orioles/Seattle Mariners

It's MLB Opening Day -- and this year, ya better bring a ticket, glove AND an appetite to the ballpark ... 'cause several teams are offering some massive dishes for fans to enjoy!!

Some of the most popular, of course, include spins on the classic hot dog.

Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

The Texas Rangers unveiled a footlong one that will come with two burger patties, a bunch of chili and cheese, Tostitos chips and a whole lot more.

The Baltimore Orioles are debuting a footlong one as well that comes with horseradish sauce and beef queso fundido.

If you're not a fan of meat dogs and you're in Chicago, you're in luck -- the White Sox are putting out a wiener that features plant-derived ingredients.

New York Yankees
New York Yankees

Milkshakes will also be popular in the stands this season -- several teams, including the Yankees and the White Sox are offering big ole ones.

In NY, they have a "Baby Ruth Shake" that features, as you'd expect, a Baby Ruth candy bar. Chicago's, meanwhile, is called the Campfire Milkshake, and it's got all the ingredients of a classic s'more blended in.

Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds

There are other crazy items that'll be sold at concessions too -- check out the images ... and try not to let your mouth water too much!!!

