MLB Teams Unveil New Dishes For Opening Day, Crab Pizza & Footlong Hot Dogs

It's MLB Opening Day -- and this year, ya better bring a ticket, glove AND an appetite to the ballpark ... 'cause several teams are offering some massive dishes for fans to enjoy!!

Some of the most popular, of course, include spins on the classic hot dog.

The Texas Rangers unveiled a footlong one that will come with two burger patties, a bunch of chili and cheese, Tostitos chips and a whole lot more.

The Baltimore Orioles are debuting a footlong one as well that comes with horseradish sauce and beef queso fundido.

If you're not a fan of meat dogs and you're in Chicago, you're in luck -- the White Sox are putting out a wiener that features plant-derived ingredients.

Milkshakes will also be popular in the stands this season -- several teams, including the Yankees and the White Sox are offering big ole ones.

In NY, they have a "Baby Ruth Shake" that features, as you'd expect, a Baby Ruth candy bar. Chicago's, meanwhile, is called the Campfire Milkshake, and it's got all the ingredients of a classic s'more blended in.