SF Giants and SD Padres Fans Get Into Nasty Fight During Game, Video

Play video content X/@Chancho_SD

The San Francisco Giants destroyed the San Diego Padres on the field Friday night at Petco Park ... but all the real drama was happening in the stands between a couple of their angry and violent fans.

As the teams were playing in SD, someone pulled out a phone and started recording a woman in a Padres jersey arguing with two guys in Giants shirts standing in the crowd.

Check out this crazy video posted to X ... the woman got right up in the grills of the two dudes and started pointing at them before telling them, "F*** you!"

Then she slapped one guy right across the kisser and the surprised look on his face tells the full story -- the dude can't believe what just happened.

The guy who got smacked then pushed the woman as she was walking away.

Luckily, everything seemed to simmer down after that, and no one appeared to be injured. People just went back to watching the Giants trounce the Padres 8 - 3.

Unclear if the cops were called ... but we're reaching out to the local police to see if they responded. We'll keep you updated.