Celebs Celebrating Easter 2024

Put This in Your Bonnet!!!

Celebs are celebrating Easter Sunday in a variety of ways ... none with a heavy dose of religion, but most with a sense of flair!

Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated with a bunch of chicks ... and rabbits and other critters.

Nick Cannon marked the occasion with Bre Tiesi and 1-year-old Legendary Love, with an assist from the Easter Bunny.

Kate Beckinsale wasn't full-on Easter ... she chose to pose with a pair of bunny socks from her hospital bed. BTW, she shared another snap of her in the hospital earlier this month, but the whole thing's been a bit of a mystery.

Michael Bublé shared a photo of his fam at the airport ... and it seems, well, challenging.

