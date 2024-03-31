Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebs Celebrating Easter 2024

Celebs are celebrating Easter Sunday in a variety of ways ... none with a heavy dose of religion, but most with a sense of flair!

Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated with a bunch of chicks ... and rabbits and other critters.

nick cannon

Nick Cannon marked the occasion with Bre Tiesi and 1-year-old Legendary Love, with an assist from the Easter Bunny.

Kate Beckinsale wasn't full-on Easter ... she chose to pose with a pair of bunny socks from her hospital bed. BTW, she shared another snap of her in the hospital earlier this month, but the whole thing's been a bit of a mystery.

Easter Celebunnies -- They're All Ears!
Hippity Hoppity Boo

Michael Bublé shared a photo of his fam at the airport ... and it seems, well, challenging.

All sorts of tributes. Happy Easter, everybody!!!

