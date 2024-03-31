Hidden under this big-eared celebrity is a Broadway star whose remarks and clapbacks are quick like a bunny! Step aside Roxie Hart, this leading lady is "the name on everyone's lips"!

Yes, she's a former housewife, however she first made her mark on Hollywood during her days on "Melrose Place". And, she capitalized on her famous lips by creating her own beauty line.

She may have posed for Playboy twice, but she's never rocked bunny ears like this!

"These lips were made for talkin' and that's just what they'll do!"