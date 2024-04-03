Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kentucky Wildcats Dancer Kate Kaufling Dead At 20 After Battle With Cancer

UK Athletics

Tragic news from the University of Kentucky ... a member of its dance team, Kate Kaufling, has passed away after battling cancer. She was only 20.

The Wildcats athletic department released a statement this week ... saying the sophomore student-athlete died on Sunday, just months after finishing chemotherapy for osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer.

She was diagnosed in June 2023 ... after discovering lumps and swollen lymph nodes.

Kate Kaufling, 20, died
Instagram/@kate.kaufling

"We are all saddened by Kate’s passing," dance team coach Dawn Walter said.

"She was brave until the very end and all of us can draw inspiration from the courageous battle that she fought. Our thoughts, prayers and love are with the Kaufling family."

Kaufling was majoring in nursing, and had earned a 4.0 GPA. She was on the UK Dance Team with her twin sister, Abbey.

Kate Kaufling, 20
UK Athletics

A GoFundMe was launched for Kate's parents to help with the cost of medical treatments and travel expenses to and from the Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

As of Wednesday, over $97k had been raised, including $1k from the 360 Dance Studio in Louisville.

RIP.

