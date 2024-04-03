Louisiana Gov. Doubles Down On Anthem Stance ... Respect Flag Or Don't Play!!!

Play video content Fox News

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry is still fuming over college basketball teams being MIA for the national anthem ... doubling down on his belief athletes should either attend the pregame ceremony -- or don't play at all.

Landry called for drastic change after LSU remained in the locker room prior to Monday's Elite Eight matchup against Iowa ... saying college boards should implement new policies that would yank players' scholarships if they are not present for the "Star-Spangled Banner."

Despite LSU coach Kim Mulkey and the entire Tigers athletic department claiming it was standard pregame procedure and it wasn't an act of protest, Landry appeared on Fox News on Wednesday to further explain his stance.

Landry -- an LSU fan -- claimed he supports the players and Mulkey and wasn't calling them out specifically ... but he thinks college athletics has a real "problem" on its hands.

Landry wants universities in Louisiana to put guidelines in place to ensure teams respect the anthem as a sign of unity ... and made it clear he wants players to stand.

"That's what the universities should put in place," Landry said. "They should [stand]. Everybody should respect the flag. If you don't like it, well guess what -- you don't have to play the sport."