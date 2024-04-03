Spring Breakin' Stars Enjoy Time Off, Sydney Sweeney, Chrishell Stause, Etc.

Hollywood is getting ready for Summer -- and they're starting with Spring ... enjoying a little break from the Winter ... and soaking up the sun, which has finally started to pop up.

With Spring Break well underway, it isn't surprising to see some of our favorites working on their respective tans while visiting exotic locales across the globe. For instance, "Selling Sunset" star Emma Hernan proved she's a total babe by rocking a champagne-colored two-piece while on a boat in Cabo.

Emma was joined in Mexico by her fellow 'Sunset' star Chrishell Stause, who cuddled up to her spouse, musician G Flip, in an itty-bitty bikini of her own. The couple -- who wed back in May -- beamed wide while posing on the edge of a boat.

Tamera Mowry also enjoyed ocean views ... as she posed for a picture with hubby Adam Housley during their getaway to Hawaii. In the new pic, the actress rocks a pale pink bikini, which features a cute multi-colored trim. Oh, and Sydney Sweeney went to Disneyland!

Love is certainly in the air this Spring Break ... just look at Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios, who couldn't keep their hands off one another in the Virgin Islands.

Speaking of PDA, Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul shared a smooch in one sweet pic from their vacay in Costa Rica.