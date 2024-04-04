Lily Allen Slams Beyoncé's Country Album as 'Calculated' and 'Weird'

Lily Allen isn't holding back when it comes to sharing her honest opinion about Beyoncé's new country album ... slamming the chart-topper for trying too hard.

The English singer broke down "Cowboy Carter" during Wednesday's episode of her "Miss Me?" podcast -- and Lily and her cohost, Miquita Oliver, zeroed in on Bey's rendition of Dolly Parton's "Jolene."

Lily, who's married to David Harbour, said she found it a "weird" move to redo such a legendary song, in the first place.

As she put it, "I just feel like it's quite an interesting thing to do when you're like trying to tackle a new genre and you just choose the biggest song in that genre to cover. I mean, you do you, Beyoncé, and she literally is doing her. Or is she doing Dolly?"

Lily's also got a problem with the concept of 'Cowboy' and thinks the rollout for it was totally premeditated -- singling out Jay-Z's Grammys speech, in which he slammed the Recording Academy for not honoring his wife in the Album of the Year category.

While Lily acknowledged Bey is coming for the country market after she was booed at the 2016 CMA Awards, she felt the whole campaign has come off "quite calculated."

As if that wasn't enough to get the Hive buzzing ... Lily dared to bring up Bey's look, somewhat shadily remarking, "I'm just saying that like, you know, she's got a great team of stylists, hair people, you know, she works out a lot. I'm sure she's got the access to the best trainers in the world."