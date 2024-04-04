L.A. Mansion Serena, Venus Williams Bought Their Mother Up for Sale

The L.A. area mansion Serena and Venus Williams purchased years ago for their mother is hitting the market ... TMZ has learned.

We're told the tennis superstars grabbed this Woodland Hills property for their mom/coach, Oracene Price, back in 2005 ... just as their careers were skyrocketing. Oracene lived in the mansion up until 2019, when it was reportedly sold for just under $2 million.

Now the property is going back on the market, and our real estate sources tell us it will be listed for $4,649,000 starting Friday.

The 7-bedroom abode is notably hidden away up a gated private drive ... where it is perched on a hill on a 1.4-acre lot. The estate's unparalleled views offer a sense of tranquility and serenity for whoever is able to cough up the Benjamins to make an offer.

The property boasts a massive tennis court, which is fitting given Oracene's daughters were winning Olympic medals, U.S. Opens and other prestigious trophies during her time residing there.

In fact, at the 2022 US Open, Serena famously credited her parents -- including Oracene's ex-husband Richard Williams -- for making her career possible.

Their journey as a family was told in the 2021 biopic, "King Richard," which earned Will Smith his first Oscar.

Other amenities for the home include a sparkling inground pool, multiple fireplaces, as well as a gorgeous walk-in closet attached to the primary bedroom.