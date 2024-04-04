Tiger Woods Has Given Up Sex To Prepare For Masters, Friend Says

No sex is being had at Tiger Woods' house -- at least, not recently -- 'cause a friend says the golfing legend has given up intercourse in order to make sure he's completely focused on getting ready for the Masters.

One of the golfing legend's buddies made the revelation to the New York Post this week ... telling the outlet The Big Cat is training for Augusta National this year like a madman.

"He's working really hard in the gym," the unidentified friend said, according to the Post. "He's eating right. He's even eliminated sex."

"He does that now when he's preparing," the friend added. "No sex until the tournament is over. He doesn’t want anything to take away his focus."

The famed tourney -- which Tiger has won five times in his career -- is slated to begin next week, on April 11. It remains one of only a few events Woods has attempted to play in since he was seriously injured in a February 2021 car crash.

Tiger, of course, hasn't been seen publicly with anyone since his messy split with Erica Herman nearly two years ago.

You'll recall, the 48-year-old's longtime flame claimed he cooked up a heartless scheme to throw her out of their home near the end of 2022. She later sued his trust for $30 million over it all -- although she ultimately dropped the suit in July 2023.

El Tigre's friend told the Post it doesn't seem Woods is dating anyone in wake of the Herman breakup, saying "there’s no one to speak of."

Woods famously took a break from golf in 2009 ... after admitting infidelities in his marriage to Elin Nordegren. According to his old swing coach, Hank Haney, Woods even went to rehab to seek treatment for sex addiction.

Woods' abstinence, meanwhile, won't have to last too long following his first hole at The Masters -- the famed event will conclude on April 14, and if he doesn't make the cut, it'll actually end on April 12.