COUNTRY SINGER COLT FORD SUFFERS HEART ATTACK AFTER SHOW ... Stable In ICU

Country music star Colt Ford has landed up in hospital after suffering a heart attack after his show in Arizona this week ... but his team says he's hanging tough.

The singer's team says Colt is currently in ICU at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona -- this on the heels of a medical emergency following his performance at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Gilbert Thursday night -- and his rep tells TMZ he's currently stable.

We're told he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myasthenia Gravis in 2022 -- so it may have something to do with his heart attack ... but it's still unclear at this point.

Ford is a known name in the country-rap music world ... along with several number 1 hits, he originally recorded Jason Aldean's "Dirt Road Anthem," which has garnered over 927 million worldwide streams.

He's had 5 consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, with his album "Declaration of Independence" hitting the top of the charts in 2012.

Two years later, "Thanks for Listening" reached Top 10 of the Top 200 ... and also the top spot on Billboard Rap & Independent charts.