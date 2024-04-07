Actor Oliver Stark Blasts Homophobic '9-1-1' Fans After Character Comes Out

Oliver Stark's not taking homophobic comments from "9-1-1" fans ... straight up saying they've totally missed the show's point.

The actor -- who's played Evan 'Buck' Buckley since the show premiered back in 2018 -- took to Instagram Saturday to thank many fans for supporting his character's recent storyline ... before addressing the trolls head-on.

Stark says he doesn't care if Buck's sexuality ruined the show for some fans ... adding the show's always featured inclusive stories and characters, so it shouldn't be a dealbreaker for fans.

And, OS says he's not sure what show people who are bailing on "9-1-1" now though they were watching ... 'cause he says they clearly missed the point of this one.

In case you're not up to date on "9-1-1" ... Buck kissed another male character at the end of an episode that aired Thursday -- and, Oliver said the show seemed headed for the kiss for a long time whether consciously or not.

BTW ... it seems like a lot of people are being super supportive of the kiss online -- with many on X saying they love the decision showrunners made.

The show's really early in its seventh season too ... so, "9-1-1" haters who don't love the bisexual angle probably won't see the relationship run its course anytime soon.