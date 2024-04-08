Julius Randle's Wife Says John Calipari Saved Her Grandma's Life

While many fans in Lexington celebrate the departure of Kentucky coach John Calipari, the wife of former star player Julius Randle is revealing something previously unknown about the famed HC -- he saved her grandma's life!

"4 years ago my grandmother was very sick in a small hospital in eastern KY. Julius called Coach Cal and asked if there was anyone he knew that could get her transferred to UK hospital," Kendra Randle wrote on X, recalling a story from several years back.

She continued ... "15 mins later she was in a helicopter to UK and I still to this day believe he saved her life."

Of course, Kendra tells the story as Calipari is headed to the University of Arkansas ... after a decade and a half at the helm of the program. JC, hired in 2009, won a National Championship in 2012.

Kendra, who was a student at UK (that's where she met her future hubby), isn't pleased with the move.

"I’m not well😫 we love you forever Coach Cal💙 BBN 4L," KR wrote.

FYI, Julius played one season under Cal, 2013-2014 ... where he averaged 15 points per game and over 10 rebounds. JR was the 7th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Despite the fact he's no longer at Kentucky, Cal will always hold a place in the hearts of the Randle family.