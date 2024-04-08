Late Toby Keith Honored at 2024 CMT Music Awards

Play video content CBS

Toby Keith may have died from stomach cancer two months ago, but his spirit was very much alive at Sunday's 2024 CMT Music Awards.

The late country singing legend was celebrated in a big way at the star-studded event by musicians Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson and Sammy Hager, among others.

.@brooksanddunn paid tribute to Toby Keith on the #CMTAwards stage with a performance of "Should've Been a Cowboy" 🤍 pic.twitter.com/r5y9PMUmnH — CMT (@CMT) April 8, 2024 @CMT

At the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, Brooks & Dunn kicked things off with a rendition of Toby's 1993 song, "Should've Been a Cowboy."

After that, Sammy hit the stage, first regaling stories of kicking back with his pal Toby over the years in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Sammy then cranked out Toby's 2003 hit, "I Love This Bar," for the crowd.

Lainey also paid her respects to Toby by playing his 1998 track, "How Do You Like Me Now?"

And there were others like Willie Nelson's son, Lukas, who gave speeches showing their love for the music icon.

At the end of the tribute, Toby's friends, family and fellow musicians held up red cups in memory of his famous 2011 tune, "Red Solo Cup."

Former MLB star pitcher Roger Clemens gave an emotional speech onstage thanking Toby's family for sharing the crooner with the world. Clemens specifically mentioned Toby's wife, Tricia, who did not attend the awards show.

But Toby's three kids -- Shelley, Krystal and Stelen -- were in the crowd and very touched by Clemens' words. Shelley and Krystal were even moved to tears.