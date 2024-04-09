Woman Who Said Husband Ghosted, Files for Divorce After Internet Finds Him

Ashley McGuire's the woman who went viral by asking Internet sleuths to locate her missing husband -- and now that she's found him, she's ending their marriage ... TMZ has learned.

Ashley tells TMZ ... she received a text from her estranged husband Charles after her Facebook plea blew up online. She says Charles, who also goes by Charlie, said he is willing to sit down and talk, after allegedly walking out on her and their kids last year.

Ashley has since taken down her viral Facebook post, explaining she no longer needs it up since she has Charles' new address -- courtesy of an online follower who tracked it down for her.

And with this new address -- which is in Texas, btw -- Ashley says she can file for divorce ... which she plans to do as soon as possible. She tells us she'll be seeking full custody of their children.

Ultimately, Ashley is moved by the outpouring of support she received these last few days. She adds ... "I’m not the only person in this situation. There are many women that are trying to hold it down and find their missing spouse."

Still, she had no idea her post would have a global audience ... as she simply expected someone from her town in Massachusetts to see it and help her out.

Instead, thousands of people tuned in to Ashley's journey, offering up advice and tips as she searched for her ex. And, as TMZ previously reported, in less than 24 hours Ashley had enough information to track down Charles.

As they say, Hell hath no fury ... like Internet sleuths with time on their hands.