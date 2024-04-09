BernNadette Stanis Slams Netflix's New 'Good Times' Cartoon

Play video content TMZ.com

BernNadette Stanis is weighing in on the controversy surrounding the new "Good Times" cartoon ... and yeah, she isn't real happy with this one.

We got the original 'Good Times' star -- who played Thelma Evans on the OG show -- and she came on 'TMZ Live' Tuesday to tell us how she felt about Netflix's rebooted animated series ... which many have called somewhat backwards in its portrayal of a new generation.

Check it out ... BernNadette says she was actually approached about being involved in the show when she first told about it -- but in the end, it doesn't sound like it came to fruition.

It also seems like what BS was pitched in the beginning as far as concept for the new series was also off in terms of execution -- because she says she was told the reboot would be "progressive" ... but now that the show is actually coming out, she feels it's opposite.

We'll let you listen for yourself ... so you can hear her argument. Basically, someone missed the point of the original sitcom -- and now, she says the cartoon has missed the mark.

BernNadette also tells us how the late, great Norman Lear -- who created 'Good Times' -- felt about the idea of a reboot when he was still with us ... and there, too, it sounds like the whole thing might've been misguided from the beginning. That's BernNadette's view anyway.