'All In The Family' Creator Norman Lear's Cause of Death Revealed

Norman Lear, the TV icon famous for creating "All In The Family," died from heart issues ... TMZ has learned.

Norman's official cause of death is listed as cardiac arrest, according to his death certificate. The doc, obtained by TMZ, also lists congestive heart failure as an underlying cause of death.

As we reported ... Norman died earlier this month at his home in Beverly Hills from what his publicist said was natural causes. He was 101.

Play video content TMZ.com

Norman made a seismic impact on American culture and social change over a long career in Hollywood ... creating hit shows like "The Jeffersons," "Sanford and Son," "Good Times," "One Day at a Time," and "Diff'rent' Strokes" in addition to "All In The Family."

Play video content Courtesy Act III Productions

Norman's longtime TV career gets a nod on his death certificate ... the doc notes he spent 80 years as a writer-producer in the entertainment biz.

Play video content TMZ.com