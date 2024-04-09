Guess Who This Handsome Fella Turned Into!

Before this suave boy crossing his arms for a photo turned into a Reality TV star, he was just running cross country, hanging around at his family's swimming pool and heading off to study business at the University of Southern California.

His days as an athlete definitely prepped him for his time on "Dancing With The Stars," however the true test of endurance was his years and years on reality television ... When he's not working on his line of socks, you can catch him in Calabasas taking care of his daughter.