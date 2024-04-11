Sumo Wrestling Legend Akebono Dead At 54

Sumo wrestling legend Akebono -- who once competed against Big Show at WWE's WrestleMania 21 -- has sadly died at 54 years old.

Akebono's family said in a statement Thursday the former grand champion passed away in Tokyo earlier this month from heart failure. They added he had been receiving care at a local hospital when he died.

Akebono grew up in Hawaii -- but he made a name for himself after moving to Tokyo in the 80s.

The 6-foot-8 athlete -- who at points in his life weighed 500 pounds -- didn't take long to make his mark in the sumo wrestling world, earning his first-ever grand championship in 1993.

He went on to win the title a total of 11 times in his career ... before retiring in 2001.

Statement by Ambassador Rahm Emanuel on the Passing of Former Sumo Grand Champion Akebono



I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Akebono, a giant in the world of sumo, a proud Hawaiian and a bridge between the United States and Japan.



When Akebono became the… pic.twitter.com/kfuFvA2IUH — ラーム・エマニュエル駐日米国大使 (@USAmbJapan) April 11, 2024 @USAmbJapan

Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, said in a statement Thursday Akebono's talent "strengthened the cultural ties between the United States and his adopted homeland by uniting us all through sport."

"I send my sincerest condolences to his family and friends and to sumo fans everywhere," Emanuel said.

While Akebono was most well known for his displays of raw strength in Japan ... American wrestling fans got an up-close look at him back in 2011 -- when he and Big Show did a little sumo exhibition at 'Mania in Los Angeles.

The event was a fun one, with Akebono eventually hurling the WWE Superstar out of the ring.

Akebono's family announced they plan to have a private ceremony to honor his life soon ... and asked "for privacy during this time of mourning."