TMZ TV Hot Takes: New Morgan Wallen Pics, Meg Thee Stallion, Terrell Suggs

We're almost at the finish line in the week, but just getting started on TV!

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Let's kick things off with 'TMZ Live' ... where Babcock and Charles talked about the latest development with Morgan Wallen -- namely, these new photos we got that place on the rooftop of the Nashville bar where he allegedly threw a chair over the edge.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

On 'TMZ on TV' ... the gang discussed Megan Thee Stallion's new cover for Women's Health -- where she went completely nude and showed off her bod, which really got Harvey going!

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Finally, on 'TMZ Sports' ... Mike and Mojo discussed new allegations against Terrell Suggs.