Peru Says World's Oldest Man is Local Farmer at 124, Not UK Man at 111

Peru says they've got a 124-year-old dude who's the real oldest guy in the world, and not the 111-year-old British guy who recently nabbed the Guinness World Records title.

The Peruvian government reveals Marcelino Abad Tolentino, a local farmer, was born in 1900 and hit 124 years old on April 5 -- which, if legit, means he's not just blowing out candles, but he's also setting a global record as the oldest man on the planet.

In a statement, officials say they found the senior citizen in the small village of Chaglla back in 2019 and hooked him up with a passport, an ID card and a pension.

They also spilled the key to his long life was his diet of fruit and lamb meat -- and he's also big on chewing coca leaves. On top of that, he's got a heaping dose of inner peace, which officials say shows in his great health and chill attitude.

After John Alfred Tinniswood from England got the Guinness title on April 2, following the death of 114-year-old Juan Vicente Pérez, the Peruvian government is rallying behind Tolentino to snag the title and bring it home ... 'cause they insist he's the real McCoy!

As for Tinniswood, the guy with the title right now ... he was born in 1912, the same year the Titanic went down, and is also the oldest surviving male World War II veteran.