World's Tallest Man and Shortest Woman Reunite for Photo Shoot

The tallest and shortest people in the world have something brewing ... reuniting after 6 years to catch up over breakfast ... and it sounds like a film project is involved.

Sultan Kosen and Jyoti Amge traveled across the world to meet Monday in California ... making for a wild pairing and an even crazier set of photos.

Sultan, a 41-year-old from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest living man at 8 feet, 2 inches tall ... he towers over most people, and his shoe is almost the same size as Jyoti, who is just over 2 feet tall.

Jyoti, a 30-year-old from India, looks like a doll compared to Sultan ... especially when they're both sitting cross-legged on the floor.

Turkey's Anadolu news agency released the images from Monday's breakfast meeting in Irvine ... claiming the duo was invited to California by an unnamed American producer, who planned to film their meeting.

In one photo, Sultan is sitting in a chair and Jyoti is standing on a chair next to him ... and she barely reaches his shoulder. Check out the gallery ... it's pretty surreal.

It's the second time in six years Sultan and Jyoti have gotten together for some jarring photos ... the last meeting went down in 2018 in Egypt, where they posed in front of the Great Sphinx of Giza.

Sultan's held the title of the world's tallest man since 2009 ... his height is the result of a tumor in his pituitary gland, which creates an excess amount of growth hormone.

Jyoti's been the world's shortest woman since 2011 ... she was also the shortest teen and became the world's shortest actress in 2014 after landing a role in "American Horry Story."