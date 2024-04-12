Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: O.J. Simpson Dead, Bianca Censori, Shohei Ohtani

TMZ TV Hot Takes O.J. Simpson Dead ... Bianca Censori, Shohei Ohtani

hot-takes
Getty/Backgrid Composite

It's almost the weekend, but another busy day of big news hit Thursday ... and, TMZ was there to cover it all.

TMZ Live

END OF AN ERA
TMZ.com

On "TMZ Live," Charles and Jason break down O.J. Simpson's death ... discussing the life of an incredibly polarizing public figure.

TMZ on TV

FAMILIAR FIT

Our "TMZ on TV" crew takes a look at Bianca Censori's newest outfit ... and compares it to a couple Kim Kardashian looks from when she and Ye were still together.

TMZ Sports

IN THE CLEAR
TMZSports.com

And, our sports department talks federal charges filed against Ippei Mizuhara ... who allegedly stole $16 million from Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later