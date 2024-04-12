TMZ TV Hot Takes O.J. Simpson Dead ... Bianca Censori, Shohei Ohtani

It's almost the weekend, but another busy day of big news hit Thursday ... and, TMZ was there to cover it all.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

On "TMZ Live," Charles and Jason break down O.J. Simpson's death ... discussing the life of an incredibly polarizing public figure.

TMZ on TV

Play video content

Our "TMZ on TV" crew takes a look at Bianca Censori's newest outfit ... and compares it to a couple Kim Kardashian looks from when she and Ye were still together.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And, our sports department talks federal charges filed against Ippei Mizuhara ... who allegedly stole $16 million from Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.