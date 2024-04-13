Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Coachella Weekend's Neon Carnival Celeb-Filled Guest List Revealed

COACHELLA NEON CARNIVAL GUEST LIST REVEALED ... A-List Only, Please!!!

Coachella Neon Carnival
Getty

Coachella is back ... and some of the biggest names have snagged invites to the hottest party in town during the festival weekend.

The Neon Carnival guest list is a well-guarded secret each year, but our party sources out in the desert tell us Kyle Richards, Paris Hilton, Bebe Rexha, Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban and Tyga made the cut for Saturday night's bash, which is going down at the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, CA -- not far from the main Coachella grounds.

Getty/Instagram

Other favorites like rapper Coi Leray, actress Peyton List, and the K-Pop boyband Ateez will also be partying the night away at the celeb-packed event.

That's not all ... Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu and "Stranger Things" actor Joe Keery are also slated to be in attendance.

Getty/Instagram/TMZ Composite

Neon Carnival, which is sponsored by Liquid IV, Patron El Alto and Levi's, is hitting its lucky 13th year at the famed music festival, and the legendary late-night dance party remains a strictly invite-only event ... with a super tight guest list. Gaining entry is Coachella's version of the golden ticket!

DJ Pee.Wee will be taking over the decks, spinning tracks across the venue's expansive grounds -- big enough to span 3 football fields, BTW!

Of course, it wouldn't be Neon Carnival without the Coachella classics -- carnival games, a Ferris wheel, bumper cars, and all the amusement park joys you can handle.

