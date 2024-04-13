Sydney Mall Stabbing Rampage Caught On Video, 6 Murdered, Multiple Injured

Play video content X/@AnnoymousGiraf

A knife-wielding killer went on a cold-blooded rampage through a mall in Australia, slaughtering 6 people and injuring several more before he was shot dead by police.

And, in what has become commonplace for these types of incidents, witnesses used cell phone cameras to capture pieces of Saturday's frightening massacre in Sydney's busy Westfield Bondi Junction mall.

Check out this dramatic footage ... the alleged 40-year-old suspect was confronted on an escalator by a man trying to fend him off with a pole.

Other videos showed bloody victims lying on the ground with people trying to assist them and a female police inspector crouched over the dead suspect after she took him out.

New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said cops responded to a Saturday afternoon report of multiple people stabbed at the shopping center.

When officers arrived at the mall, they found a chaotic situation in which scared shoppers were hiding in stores and running away from the assailant.

The lone perpetrator was eventually shot dead by the same police inspector who, moments earlier, was dashing toward him to neutralize the threat.

Ultimately, the suspect was fatally shot by the inspector after he raised his knife at her.

Webb said four women and a man were killed inside the mall; another woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died.

The commissioner also said eight other people, including a nine-month-old baby, were being treated for their injuries at various hospitals in Sydney. The extent of their injuries and their conditions were unclear, although the infant required surgery.