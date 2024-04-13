Tina Turner's Birthplace to Build Bronze Statue in Her Honor

Tina Turner's getting a huge honor in the place where she was born, as local leaders have approved a bronze Tina statue -- about a year after the mayor first promised to erect one.

Bill Rawls, Jr. the mayor of Brownsville, Tennessee tells TMZ ... the city has decided to fund a six-foot-tall bronze statue that will be placed in the city's Heritage Park, which is located right near the high school Turner attended.

We're told the statue's gonna cost around $150k with the city making the initial deposit before public/private funds cover the rest. The fundraising is starting ASAP, but Rawls says he's not worried about puttin' together the cash.

Remember, we spoke with Mayor Rawls just a few days after TT's death last May, when he laid out this exact plan ... a statue for Tina located in Heritage Park.

They're not just stopping with the statue though ... 'cause the plan is to build a huge new plaza for the park, with Tina's statue serving as the centerpiece.

The city's already home to the Tina Turner Museum, so a huge plaza dedicated to the "Queen of Rock & Roll" just makes sense.

Rawls says the city wants to honor Tina in the biggest way it can, and thinks putting the statue right near her old high school is the best way to keep her memory alive.

The statue -- set to be made by sculptor Fred "Ajano" Ajanogha -- should be ready to unveil in fall 2025 if all goes to plan.

Tina died last year at 83, after facing a number of health problems. Many stars -- including Lizzo, Patti LaBelle and John Fogerty paid tribute to the star after her death.