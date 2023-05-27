Tina Turner's Birthplace Planning to Build Statue in Her Honor

The city Tina Turner once called home is planning to honor the music legend in a big way ... with a beautiful statue of her.

Bill Rawls Jr., mayor of Brownsville, TN, tells TMZ ... he wants to prominently display the work of art, and he's getting a ton of support from local leaders.

Mayor Rawls wants the piece placed in Brownsville's Heritage Park ... near Carver High School, which Tina attended. Tina was born in Brownsville and lived there during much her youth.

Brownsville's already home to the Tina Turner Museum, so it seems fitting to have the piece smack dab in the middle of her hometown.

He adds, "When Tina stepped on stage, she owned it. We want this statue to represent that passion. Tina was an inspiration to the entire world ... She showed the people of Brownsville no matter where you start, you own your story about where you end up."

