Megan Fox Breaks Silence on 'Love Is Blind' Chelsea Blackwell Comparison

Megan Fox is finally addressing the viral "Love is Blind" controversy ... saying she's heard about the comparison from a whole bunch of people -- even other celebs!

The actress sat down for an E! News interview at the 7th Annual Revolve Festival in Palm Springs when the interviewer asked her if she knew anything about Chelsea Blackwell saying people told her they looked alike.

Fox says tons of people keep bringing up this moment to her even though she doesn't watch much TV ... confessing even other celebs at awards shows have mentioned it to her.

Megan says she still hasn't seen the wild moment ... but, she says no one deserves to get bullied like people bullied Chelsea -- and, she guarantees Chelsea's heard they look alike before.

MF says she saw a pic of Chelsea ... and claims it's all in the eyes, saying because of their color and shape, she's positive someone's told her it before.

Fox says she hopes the bullies haven't taken away Chelsea's sparkle ... 'cause she says she didn't deserve that kind of abuse.

ICYMI ... Blackwell -- a contestant on the past season of "Love is Blind" was asked by a fellow contestant if people ever compared her to a celeb, and she said some people told her she looked like Megan Fox.

Social media users roasted Chelsea so much, she jokingly posted a vid asking people who said the two resembled each other to come forward ... and straight-up apologized to Fox for the comparison.