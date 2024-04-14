Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Megan Fox Breaks Silence on 'Love Is Blind' Chelsea Blackwell Comparison

Megan Fox Everyone Mentions 'LiB' Comparison ... Guarantee She's Not Lying

megan fox chelsea love is blind
Getty Composite

Megan Fox is finally addressing the viral "Love is Blind" controversy ... saying she's heard about the comparison from a whole bunch of people -- even other celebs!

The actress sat down for an E! News interview at the 7th Annual Revolve Festival in Palm Springs when the interviewer asked her if she knew anything about Chelsea Blackwell saying people told her they looked alike.

Fox says tons of people keep bringing up this moment to her even though she doesn't watch much TV ... confessing even other celebs at awards shows have mentioned it to her.

Megan says she still hasn't seen the wild moment ... but, she says no one deserves to get bullied like people bullied Chelsea -- and, she guarantees Chelsea's heard they look alike before.

Chelsea Blackwell Social Shots
Launch Gallery
Chelsea Blackwell Social Shots Launch Gallery

MF says she saw a pic of Chelsea ... and claims it's all in the eyes, saying because of their color and shape, she's positive someone's told her it before.

Fox says she hopes the bullies haven't taken away Chelsea's sparkle ... 'cause she says she didn't deserve that kind of abuse.

PLEASE COME FORWARD!!!

ICYMI ... Blackwell -- a contestant on the past season of "Love is Blind" was asked by a fellow contestant if people ever compared her to a celeb, and she said some people told her she looked like Megan Fox.

Social media users roasted Chelsea so much, she jokingly posted a vid asking people who said the two resembled each other to come forward ... and straight-up apologized to Fox for the comparison.

Megan Fox Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Megan Fox Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Getty

Seems like Megan wasn't offended though ... and, that should put everyone's minds at ease.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later