99 Cents Only Store Merch Selling on eBay Amid Bankruptcy News

With 99 Cents Only stores shutting down for good, people are flocking to eBay to shill their merch for a decent chunk of change.

Sellers on eBay have listed various goods from the discount store amid news the franchise has filed for bankruptcy. So far, reusable bags, employee vests and gift cards have all surfaced on the online marketplace.

And, sellers are asking for a whole lot more than 99 cents for their merchandise. Take this green reusable shopping bag featuring the 99 Cents Only Store's logo -- the listing asks for $99, a massive markup to say the least.

Similarly, a unisex employee vest is listed for $39.99 ... despite being pre-owned and needing a light cleaning. It's currently 10% off, if you're looking for a good deal on a burgundy vest.

The amount of merch that's popped up on the internet proves the end is near for the 99 Cents Only chain. The company's CEO Mike Simoncic announced all 371 locations will be shutting down in the wake of financial difficulties.