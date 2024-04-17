Beyoncé Sends South Carolina's Dawn Staley Flowers After NCAA Title Win

Play video content

Beyoncé has now joined the long list of people giving Dawn Staley her flowers for her latest NCAA championship win -- sending a literal bouquet to the South Carolina head coach this week!

Staley showed off the gift from Queen B in an adorable Instagram video Wednesday ... beaming from ear-to-ear as she revealed in addition to the roses -- the "Irreplaceable" crooner also sent an "Always Been Country" tee too!

"This deserves a video thank you!" she said as she blared Bey's "Texas Hold 'Em" tune in the background. "Look at the flowers. Look at the merchandise! If you know, you know!"

Staley said Beyoncé sent over a card with the items as well.

"To Coach Staley and the entire South Carolina Gamecocks," Staley said the note read, "me and my family watched your games and cheered you on through the entire season. I'm so proud of you. All my love."

Staley -- who now has three national titles since becoming the Gamecocks coach in 2000 -- was hyped that the message appeared to be from Jay-Z and Blue Ivy too.

"That's B!" she yelled. "B and her family. Yes! Mr. Carter! Blue, you did yo' thang, Blue! Sir, and Rumi!"

Staley added, "B, Thank you! We appreciate you!"

Staley definitely deserves the gifts ... the former six-time WNBA All-Star has now won titles in 2017, 2022 and 2024.

Her leadership has earned her four Naismith Coach of the Year honors, two AP National Coach of the Year awards and a $22.4 million contract -- making her one of the three WBB coaches to earn over $3M a year.

She's also the highest-paid Black college basketball coach in the nation.