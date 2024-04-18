Megan Fox Looks Unrecognizable As She Goes Makeup Free

Megan Fox had folks confused this week -- but in a good way, 'cause they could hardly recognize her without makeup on ... seeing a completely different beauty.

The actress threw up an IG post that served as an ad for a hair product -- this as she explained she fixing her locks after having gone to the desert last weekend. She wrote, "repairing my hair (and 26 inches of extensions) post coachella."

Megan plugged a certain hair product, but it's unclear if she realized the bigger takeaway here was the fact she was nearly barefaced and natural ... something we hardly see.

Indeed, she looked like a totally new person here ... and a lot of her fans were impressed.

There's been all sorts of comparisons, but the point is -- people genuinely don't see the typical Megan Fox they normally come across on their screens ... and many others say MF actually looks fantastic with this simple, stripped-down vibe.

One person rightly pointed out ... "Bro is pretty even without makeup" ... and lots of others kept on asking "Who tf is this???" Some even got in on the "Love Is Blind" Chelsea Blackwell jokes.