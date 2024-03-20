Megan Fox Gives Cryptic Update on Machine Gun Kelly Relationship

Play video content Call Her Daddy / Spotify

Megan Fox is finally speaking out about the status of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, and while she's trying to be coy ... she's also hinting there could be trouble in paradise.

The one thing Megan was very clear about while on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, was that her romance with MGK will no longer play out in the public eye -- and then she attempted to play the "no comment" card in a very cryptic way.

Try to decipher this -- Megan told host Alex Cooper she will always have love for MGK ... referring to the artist as her "twin soul," and there will always be "a tether to him, no matter what."

The comment suggests they're no longer engaged, but Megan refused to say anything specific about their current status.

For anyone scratching their heads over the starlet's vague relationship update, she confessed that she can see how it is confusing for the public to understand.

That's nice of her ... but still totally lacking clarity.

Megan's statement comes not long after MGK opened up about his grief in the aftermath of their miscarriage a while back. He got candid about it in the song, "Don't Let Me Go," which dropped at the end of February.

The couple still hasn't set a wedding date -- 2 years after getting engaged -- but things have been rocky since last year when Megan fueled breakup speculation with a post quoting song lyrics from Beyoncé's "Lemonade" album.