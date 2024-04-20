‘Doctor Who’ Star Ncuti Gatwa Says World Celebrates 'White Mediocrity'

Ncuti Gatwa's blasting attitudes toward Black actors ... saying they've got to perform flawlessly to get love -- while "white mediocrity" is loved by the masses.

Gatwa -- who's the first Black Doctor in the show "Doctor Who" -- spoke with Attitude for its May/June issue ... when he was asked about the backlash to him taking over the iconic role.

If you don't know ... the main character in "Doctor Who" changes actors regularly -- sorta like James Bond -- and every actor before NG who played the role was white. Some fans protested when the Rwandan-Scottish actor took over the part.

Gatwa says there's a shift in casting where minority actors are starting to receive bigger roles ... though he admits it's not a very fast shift. And, he says this shift's causing people to straight-up malfunction.

Then, Gatwa makes the claim ... saying mediocre white individuals are cheered on in the status quo while Black people need to do things damn-near perfect to get half the love and adulation.

Ncuti says he's trying to train his way out of thinking in this established way ... adding he needs to remind himself he deserves love "just for existing."

Gatwa also takes aim at politicians in the interview ... saying attitudes toward gender identity/trans individuals all trickle down from those in charge -- explaining people feel justified in attacking others when their pols do it.

Ncuti rose to prominence on the hit Netflix coming-of-age comedy-drama "Sex Education" ... and was announced as the new Doctor in 2022. His first episode aired on Christmas 2023.