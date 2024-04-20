Florida Man Who Set Himself on Fire Outside Trump Trial Has Died

The man who lit himself ablaze outside the Trump trial courthouse in NYC has died.

Max Azzarello was rushed in critical condition to a hospital Friday after he doused himself with a flammable liquid and set himself on fire outside Manhattan Criminal Court, where jury selection for Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial was winding down.

Azzarello, an alleged conspiracy theorist, died later that night from massive burns to his body.

Before carrying out his self-immolation, the Florida resident reportedly traveled to a SoHo hotel, where he booked a room. Then he went over to a park near the courthouse and threw a bunch of pamphlets into the air while shouting incoherently before putting his deadly plan into motion.

CNN reporters were present for the shocking display of flames engulfing Azzarello, filming it all with their cameras.

The insanity didn't stop there ... a rambling, politically-charged manifesto surfaced that was seemingly tied to Azzarello, who apparently had his own "Substack" page titled The Ponzi Papers.

On the page, Azzarello purportedly said he was going to set himself on fire outside the Trump trial to "draw attention to an urgent and important discovery."

