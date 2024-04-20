Seattle Police Shoots Child Predator Suspect, Body Cam Video Shows

Play video content

Body cam footage from a Seattle police officer captured the moment they gunned down a suspect ... who pulled a gun on the cops.

The footage -- filmed Wednesday and released Friday by Seattle PD -- begins in a hotel room with officers ready, guns drawn. One of the officers opens the door and confronts a man standing outside ... who pulls a gun from his jacket.

Officers jump into action ... with one grabbing the weapon before firing off several shots, killing the suspect. His compatriots also fire at the man, who's left dead in the hallway.

Seattle PD says the 67-year-old suspect arrived at a hotel in Tukwila, Washington under the impression he would meet two girls, an 11-year-old and a 7-year-old, in the room.

Instead, officers from the Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce were lying in wait to meet him ... the culmination of a sting operation.

A bullet reportedly grazed one officer at the scene ... though it only resulted in a minor injury.

Details surrounding the shooting -- such as what exactly the suspect's accused of doing -- are still unclear.