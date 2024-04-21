Mohamed Hadid Apologizes For Racist, Homophobic Messages Sent to Rep. Ritchie Torres

Mohamed Hadid's apologizing for racist and homophobic direct messages he sent to Congressman Ritchie Torres ... while still criticizing Torres for supporting Israel.

The real estate developer -- and father to Gigi and Bella Hadid -- posted to Instagram to address DMs he sent to the congressman ... revealed by the New York Post Saturday.

Among the unsavory insults ... Mohamed said Ritchie was dumber than New York sewer rats, said he should dress in a KKK hood to cover his face and he might be qualified to be a bouncer at a gay bar.

Torres became the first openly gay, African-American man elected to Congress ... so, Mohamed's comments are very pointed at his identity.

Mohamed starts off by saying he's not apologizing for his anger but for the words he used to express himself ... though he quickly goes on the attack against Torres saying he's a shill for the Israeli government.

Mohamed says he's upset he became a refugee from the country so many years ago, and he's angry at the genocide unfolding ... making a note to apologize to the Palestinian community for shifting the conversation away from the violence in the region.

Basically, Mohamed's apologizing, but not really to Torres. Instead, he's still slamming Ritchie's political beliefs ... and, acknowledges he should've used different words to do so earlier.

Mohamed's daughters have been outspoken about their support for Palestine with Gigi and Bella both posing in the aftermath of the October 7 attack ... and, the family received death threats for their support of Palestine.

Play video content 10/07/23

BTW ... Torres isn't forgiving Hadid -- telling the Post Mohamed hurled just about every insult he could at RT short of calling him the n-word, adding he dehumanized Ritchie.