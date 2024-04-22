Video Shows Brawls and Trash at Orange Crush Spring Break Event

Play video content

Spring Break reached rowdy new heights outside Savannah, GA ... as several violent fights broke out, despite increased police presence.

Thousands flocked to Tybee Island this past weekend for the annual Orange Crush gathering ... and it didn't take long for chaos to ensue. Videos from the party weekend show countless intoxicated attendees doing everything from littering to fighting.

Check it out ... a group of women are seen wailing on each other, with one fighter ripping the bathing suit top off another. Few intervene in the brawl ... choosing instead to film the fight on their respective phones.

Partygoers also trashed the island's picturesque beaches ... as large amounts of garbage notably made its way into the ocean after being discarded on the sand.

Heading into the Spring Break weekend, Tybee Island increased its police presence ... with cops stationed at all road points. Remember, Savannah State University severed its ties with Orange Crush in 1991 after violent incidents and a drowning tainted the festival.

The party weekend returned in 2020 ... before taking another hiatus sparked by the pandemic. Now Orange Crush is back -- seemingly wilder than ever ... with tens of thousands of people overrunning the 3-mile island.

Major Bob Holley of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources tried to paint a more peaceful picture of the weekend. He told WSAV3 ... "We have a little bit heavier of a presence, which gives a little bit of a safer environment for people. I think when there’s a good law enforcement and public safety presence, people can relax and when they can relax things tend to go well."