Sydney Sweeney Posts Hot Pics with 'Great T**ts'

Sydney Sweeney Boasts About Her 'Great T**ts' .... After Producer Criticized Her Looks

Sydney Sweeney ain't sweatin' the harsh criticism she received from a veteran Hollywood producer about her acting skills and physical appearance.

On Sunday, the actress posted a series of photos and a video to Instagram, showing her having fun in the sun with friends during an exotic getaway with a caption that read: "good times and tan lines."

In one of the photos, Sweeney was sporting a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words, "Sorry For Having Great T**ts."

The titillating message appears to be in response to Hollywood movie producer Carol Baum, who disparaged Sweeney's looks and slammed her performance in the comedy, "Anyone But You."

Baum, who is also a professor at USC, made her ugly remarks about Sweeney to film critic Janet Maslin during an event in New York.

She told Maslin that she caught "Anyone But You" during a flight, calling the flick "unwatchable."

Sydney y Glen en "Anyone but you"
She also recalled bringing up Sweeney to her USC class, saying, "Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?"

In a statement to Variety, Sweeney's rep fired back at Baum, blasting her for shamefully and unjustly belittling the actress to her students, while also questioning her character. Over the years, Baum has produced several successful films, such as "Father of the Bride" and "Dead Ringers."

Clearly, Sydney isn't bothered much by the whole ordeal as she lives it up in paradise. Her IG footage from her wonderful vacay just proves she's having the last laugh.

