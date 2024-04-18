Sydney Sweeney's Acting Coach Says She's a Talented Actress, Not a Supermodel

Sydney Sweeney's former acting coach is jumping to her defense after her talent and looks were slammed by a Hollywood producer.

Scott Sedita from Scott Sedita Acting Studios tells TMZ ... Sydney is a well-trained actress, whose career started when she was just a teenager. While he agrees Sydney doesn't have "supermodel" good looks, Scott does say she's beautiful for a myriad of other reasons.

As he put it to us, "Sydney is beautiful because she has inner depth, intellect, compassion, style and facial features -- eyes, smile, cheekbones -- that the camera angles pick up on. The camera loves her 'look' as well as the audience. Audiences love her because she’s relatable and approachable."

Scott's support for Sydney was prompted by Hollywood producer Carol Baum publicly stating the actress wasn't pretty or talented -- an opinion she says she formed while watching Sydney's hit rom-com, "Anyone But You."

As we reported, Sydney's rep clapped back at the disparaging remarks, slamming Carol for publicly tearing down another female producer. Remember, Sydney produced both 'ABY' and "Immaculate" -- so Carol ripped into one of her own.

Scott -- who coached Sydney at the start of her career -- says he isn't worried his former student will take the criticism to heart, as she's been through worse.

He adds ... "She’s been through the ups and downs of this business. So you have to be pretty much a serious actress if you’re gonna go through all that. When taking feedback or critique, she processes it, uses her acting technique and makes the adjustment."

Scott thinks Sydney's approach to acting is as serious as Caitlin Clark's approach to basketball -- as both are doing what's necessary to be wildly successful.