Queen Elizabeth Statue Debuted on 98th Birthday, Corgis Added to Base

Queen Elizabeth II has been memorialized in metal in the UK -- and so have her famous corgis -- a couple of which were added to this new statue of her ... which is pretty spot-on.

The 7-foot bronze statue was unveiled over the weekend ... depicting a young QE2 with a few pooches at her feet, something she was known for while she was alive. As you may know, Liz loved her corgis ... and owned upwards of 30 throughout her lifetime.

That tradition comes through in the artwork here -- which now stands outside a library in Rutland ... the smallest county in England.

The piece was done by Hywel Brân Pratley, who actually lopped on a couple of extra corgis while he was still working on this dating back to last summer. At the time ... he said he wanted to throw in a few corgis because it was a perfect symbol of her fondness for them.

🎥The first posthumous statue of Queen Elizabeth II has been unveiled in #Rutland today.



A special ceremony took place earlier on what would have been the late monarch's 98th birthday. pic.twitter.com/8jRiX6YloB — Greatest Hits Radio News (@GHRNewsUK) April 21, 2024 @GHRNewsUK

Speaking of corgis, there were plenty present for this debut ... a bunch of locals brought out their own little doggies -- and all of them looked super cute out there, wagging their tails.

BTW, the statue comes on the Queen's 2nd posthumous birthday -- she would've been 98 Sunday, and obviously ... she still holds a special place in Britons' hearts far and wide.

As we reported ... QE2 died of old age in 2022, and the nation mourned her for a good long while -- with her whole family coming together to bid her farewell, including Prince Harry.

