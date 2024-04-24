Jimmie Allen Cries About Contemplating Suicide Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Play video content Youtube / Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen is breaking down in tears, thinking about the day he contemplated suicide after he was accused of sexual assault.

In a new interview with Kathie Lee Gifford, the country singer got emotional while discussing the toll the sexual assault lawsuit took on his mental health ... revealing he reached a dark place at the time.

After his former manager filed a lawsuit, accusing him of rape -- which was dropped last month -- Jimmy says he was concerned for his family's wellbeing. Not only did his label drop him as the allegations surfaced, but he lost several business deals, too ... and he says he was convinced he wouldn't be able to provide for his kids.

Jimmie said, "The first thing my brain goes to is not the career. It’s, how am I going to provide for my kids? I had 3 [kids] then."

As Jimmie felt his whole world was collapsing, he says remembered his life insurance covered death by suicide.

He broke down as he said, "I don’t feel that way now, but in that moment, when you feel like you have nothing … in the midst of a society where it’s no longer innocent until proven guilty. She said this so it must be true."

Jimmie opening up about his low point comes a week after actor Giancarlo Esposito said something similar -- revealing he almost arranged his own murder during one financially trying time. Like Jimmie, Giancarlo was concerned for his children's future ... thinking they'd be better off with his life insurance money.

However, he realized the trauma of losing their father would leave a lasting impact -- and he called off the plot.