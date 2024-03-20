Jimmie Allen's Estranged Wife Speaks Out After He Announces Twins with Other Woman

Play video content Instagram / @lexmarieallen

Jimmie Allen's estranged wife is breaking her silence, saying lies can't remain secret forever -- a very thinly veiled reference to the country singer announcing he's had 2 more kids with another woman.

Alexis Gale posted a video Tuesday addressing the controversy ... while making it seem pretty clear she's totally done with Jimmie amid all of the indiscretions.

Check out the video ... Alexis can't even seem to find the words at first, before laughing and telling her nearly 40k followers that lies will always catch up to you -- and actions performed in the dark will eventually see the light.

AG says she's putting her faith in God, and says she's done talking specifically about her situation with Jimmie ... but couldn't help saying people will always expose their true colors given long enough.

Gale ended on a positive note ... explaining she planned on getting on with both her day and her life it seems without giving Jimmie's newborn twins another thought.

That being said, on Wednesday she posted text reading, "character is who you are when no one's watching." Now who could she be talking about??? 🤔

ICYMI ... the country singer shared photos of ALL his kids Tuesday -- including a pic of the twins who were born to a different woman last year.

While the kids were born during divorce proceedings between Jimmie and Alexis, they were seemingly conceived before he and Alexis announced their separation.

He apologized to Alexis last May, basically saying he was sorry he embarrassed her by cheating on her, and they actually reconciled in October -- about a month after their own son Cohen was born.