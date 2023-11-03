Jimmie Allen Sells Nashville Home for $1.75M

Jimmie Allen has officially sold his Nashville home ... five months after putting it on the market amid his marital dramas and bombshell rape allegation made against him.

According to property records, the country star sold his home in Brentwood -- a Nashville suburb -- for $1.75M. The sprawling 5-bed, 5-bath home was initially put on the market for $3M before quickly being slashed to $2.5M a week later.

While the recent selling price isn't a loss for the country crooner, he bought the home in 2020 for $1.5M, for the new owner ... it's a bargain. The modern farmhouse-inspired home sits on 1.5 acres of land with tons of great features, including expansive oversized windows.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Nonetheless, this looks like a fresh start for Jimmie, as it's been a challenging year for him. Earlier this year, we reported that he's countersuing a woman who is accusing him of sexually assaulting her and secretly filming the alleged encounter.

Jimmie is also countersuing his former manager, who is accusing him of sexual abuse. He previously told us there's "no truth" to the allegation.