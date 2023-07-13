Jimmie Allen Countersues Woman Accusing Him of Secretly Filming Sexual Assault

Jimmie Allen is countersuing the woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her ... claiming their encounter was consensual, and she even agreed to do it on camera.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the country music star says during their Las Vegas tryst, the woman told him she was "fine" with him setting up his phone to record their romp.

Jimmie is being sued by a Jane Doe who claims they met on a flight to Nashville in May 2022, started messaging each other for the next few months, and ultimately met up at his Sin City hotel ... where she claims he sexually assaulted her and secretly recorded the encounter.

In his countersuit, Jimmie cops to everything she says about how and where they met and eventually ended up in the Vegas hotel room. As for the encounter, he says they were kissing on the room's balcony, when he asked her if he could set up his camera ... and he claims she agreed.

He says they went inside and had consensual, unprotected sex, and the camera was always in plain view on a shelving unit at the foot of the bed.

He says he fell asleep after they had sex, and when he woke up, the woman and his phone were gone. Jimmie believes the woman took the phone, and mailed it to police and he still doesn't have it back ... so he's going after her for damages.