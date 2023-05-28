Jimmie Allen Selling Nashville Pad After Divorce, Rape Lawsuit

Jimmie Allen is officially pulling up stakes in Nashville ... putting his house up for sale on the heels of his divorce, and the bombshell rape allegation against him.

According to property records the country star is selling his home in Brentwood -- a Nashville suburb -- for $2.5 million. He originally listed it last month for just under $3M, before slashing the price this week.

Of course, Jimmie's been in pretty hot water lately. As we reported, his estranged wife Alexis Gale, who's pregnant with their third child, pulled the plug on their marriage -- and then his former business manager sued him for allegedly raping her.

Jimmie told us there's "no truth" to the allegation, and accused her of trying to squeeze him for money after their 2-year consensual relationship ended. He's publicly apologized to his estranged wife for the affair, and for being a poor example for their children.

On the heels of all that, he's lost biz deals, too, such as his collab with The Frozen Farmer ice cream company.

Now, he's hoping for some good news on the real estate front as he unloads the 5-bed, 5-bath home ... which sits on 1.5 acres with lots of great features.

Jimmie and Alexis got married during a secret wedding in 2020, and he bought the home in December of that same year for $1.5M.