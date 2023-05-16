Jimmie Allen's Ice Cream Collab Pulled From Company Website After Rape Claims

Jimmie Allen's sweet deal with a "Shark Tank" powered ice cream company is apparently out the window ... this following recent rape allegations made against him.

Here's the deal -- it was announced back in March that the country singer was partnering up with The Frozen Farmer, a farm-fresh ice cream company backed by Lori Greiner and featured on the deal-making series.

Jimmie collabed with the biz and came up with Miss Angie's Peach Cobbler Frobert, inspired by a recipe from his mom of the same name ... but if you check out the company's page, the dessert is nowhere to be found and the social media posts promoting it have been deleted.

The pints were jam-packed with references to Jimmie's background, like a pic of him and his mom on the cover or the number 15 on the lid -- the number his dad wore when he played baseball. However, it looks like it's simply in his rearview mirror at this point.

As we reported, Jimmie's being sued by his alleged former business manager, who claims he raped her while she was working for him.

She says he continued to amp up the sexual harassment during her 18 months on the job ... before ultimately being fired from the company that employed her.

Jimmie told us the woman's claims have "no truth to them whatsoever" and alleges she hired a lawyer to ask him for money only after their 2-year consensual sexual relationship ended.