New York D.A. Goes Off on Cop During Traffic Stop Caught on Video

A New York District Attorney put on a jaw-dropping display of arrogance and defiance toward a police officer after she was pulled over for speeding – and the whole confrontation was captured on video.

It all started Monday ... Monroe County's top prosecutor Sandra Doorley was clocked going 55 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone by the officer who then attempted to stop her vehicle with his lights and sirens on.

But Doorley drove back to her home and parked inside her garage as the officer followed her in his patrol car. The cop then confronted her, turning on his body camera.

Check out the video ... from the get-go, Doorley gives cops an attitude, saying she didn't notice the officer was trying to pull her over because she was on a hands-free phone call.

Doorley then calls and complains to the officer's supervisor before handing him her cell phone so he can explain himself.

The DA attempts to go inside her home, but the officer orders her to stay put as he talks to his supervisor about what happened.

Doorley becomes exasperated and indignant, telling the officer she knows the law better than him and to get the "f*** out of my house." She also called him an "asshole," while boasting that she's "The DA of Monroe County" and flashing her badge.

In the end, Doorley asks him to write her the "f***ing ticket" because she's the one who prosecutes the offense -- so we all know what that means.