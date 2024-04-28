TMZ TV Hot Takes: Kim Kardashian, Karrueche Tran, Le'Veon Bell

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes Kim Kardashian at the White House ... Karrueche Tran, Le'Veon Bell

Backgrid/TMZ/Instagram

Another week's just around the corner ... but, before we dive into another hectic seven-day stretch, let's look back at the week that was.

TMZ Live

KIM K BACK IN D.C.
TMZ.com

On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss Kim Kardashian heading back to the White House to discuss criminal justice reform.

TMZ on TV

LAUGHING IT OFF
TMZ.com

Our "TMZ on TV" team breaks down Karrueche Tran's reaction to Chris Brown and Quavo's feud around her.

TMZ Sports

GONNA BE THE BEST
TMZSports.com

And, Le'Veon Bell says he's shooting for a cruiserweight title in boxing ... and our "TMZ Sports" crew talks all about it.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

