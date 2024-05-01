Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Delayed 2 Hours By Swarm Of Bees

Can you bee-lieve this?!?

The start of the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks game was delayed by nearly two hours on Tuesday ... and it's all 'cause a massive swarm of bees infiltrated the diamond.

The insects first began hovering around Chase Field's home plate just minutes before the first pitch was slated to go down in Arizona ... and after a while, so many of them congregated, officials had to press pause on the action in order to get an expert out to the field.

The Dodgers-Dbacks game is in a delay due to a swarm of bees pic.twitter.com/SxansNG1op — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 1, 2024 @JomboyMedia

Eventually, a beekeeper named Matt Hilton was brought on to the scene to handle the situation ... and he immediately got to work.

He took a scissor lift to get to the hive ... before he sprayed down the bees and then sucked them up with a vacuum.

🐝🐝MUST SEE🐝🐝



- Bees delay Dodgers - Diamondbacks game 🐝



- Bee keeper comes in & removes the bees🐝



- then the bee keeper throws out the ceremonial first pitch!!!🐝



BEE MAN FOR MVP!!!🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/RjVpIwX7CZ — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 1, 2024 @DarrenMHaynes

The scene was pretty hilarious ... the Diamondbacks blared “Holding Out For A Hero” on the PA system as he did his job -- and then the team let him throw out the ceremonial first pitch once the gig was finished!

Hilton told reporters he had no idea he'd be the game's savior -- explaining he was actually at his kid's tee-ball game when he got the call to come out.

After all the antics died down ... the game was played -- and Arizona was able to pull things out for the home crowd in extra innings, 4-3.